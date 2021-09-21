Obituary for Brent Spencer

Brent Lee Spencer passed away on Sept. 16, 2021, in Chandler, Arizona. He was born on Oct. 7, 1952, to Don and Fae Spencer, in Blackfoot, Idaho. When Brent was 3 years old, the family moved back to Arizona and Brent grew up in Solomon. He attended Safford schools and graduated in 1970.
Graveside services for 90-year-old Shirley Heddinger of Spencer will be Monday, September 20th, at 10 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral services for 96-year-old Lucille Rose of Spencer will be Tuesday, September 21st, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral services for 77-year-old Terry Peterson of Spencer will be Friday, September 24th, at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Graveside services for 86-year-old Phyllis Bates of Spencer will be Friday, October 1st at 10 AM at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. There will be no public visitation. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Services for 93-year-old DeLorres of Spencer will be Tuesday, September 21st, at 11 a.m. at Faith Pentecostal Church in Spencer with burial at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the...
October 27, 1968 – September 24, 2021 (age 52) Robert Brent Wadsworth was born October 27, 1968 to Brent and Patricia Wadsworth in Logan, Utah as a miracle baby 14 weeks early. He spent most of his childhood in Anchorage, Alaska. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus...
“I like special education so much,” says Spencer Coleman, who has worked for three years as a behavioral assistant in the Bethel Community Transition Network (BCTN), a Bethel School District program that provides life-skills training beyond high school until age 21 to students with intellectual disabilities. “It involves learning about individual students more than pushing a particular curriculum. I like being there for the students.” Coleman is entering a masters of special education program at the University of Oregon this fall. His father, Lionel Coleman, who played football for the UO in the late 1960s, then for the L.A. Rams, is now retired from his own career in special education. Spencer himself excelled in football and basketball at South Eugene High School, and went on to play basketball at Eastern Arizona Junior College, the University of Montana, and Northwest Christian University in Eugene, then with semi-professional teams in Darwin and Shepparton, Australia. “It was great,” he says. “I was introduced to aboriginal culture and got to see ‘the bush.’ I came back home for three weeks and got my first education job. I was a teacher’s assistant, working one-on-one with kids who needed extra behavioral support.” On his next visit to Eugene, a year later, his dad informed him of a job opportunity at BCTN, and he canceled his plan to return to Australia. “I already knew about kids with various types of behavioral disabilities,” he notes. “Being raised by a special ed teacher helps. The kind of demeanor needed in this field is patience and understanding. The kids lack in communication abilities, but they’re often very smart.” BCTN students prepare for the world of work by volunteering at local agencies such as Food for Lane County, Greenhill Humane Society and NextStep Recycling. “After graduation, I’ll be a special ed teacher,” Coleman concludes. “I hope to set up my own program to push for the evolution of the learner.”
Funeral services for 61-year-old Bryan Harken of Spencer will be Saturday, October 2nd, at 10 a.m. at Hope Reformed Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Michael Tylo, an actor who appeared on appeared on the soap operas All My Children, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and, in his signature role of the wealthy, brooding archaeologist Quinton Chamberlainn on CBS’s Guiding Light, died Tuesday at Henderson Hospital in Henderson, NV, following an illness. He was 73.
His death was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Tylo was a film professor. A cause of death was not disclosed.
