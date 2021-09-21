US officials defend deportation of Haitians

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. The US has begun mass deportations of Haitian migrants who were camping out under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas along the US-Mexico border. More than 320 migrants arrived back in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince on Sunday — with more flights expected this week. An estimated 12,000 people were taking shelter under the bridge in unbearable heat without proper food and water. Haitian migration officials have asked the US for a “humanitarian moratorium,” citing an inability to cope with thousands of homeless deportees in the middle of a national crisis. Over the past several months, Haiti has dealt with a massive earthquake, the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and COVID-19.

