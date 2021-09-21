CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

US officials defend deportation of Haitians

By Juan A. Lozano, Eric Gay, Elliot Spagat, Evens Sanon Associated Press
Times Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEL RIO, Texas — More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been removed from an encampment at a Texas border town, U.S. officials said Monday as they defended a strong response that included immediately deporting migrants to their impoverished Caribbean country and using horse patrols to stop them from entering the town.

Washington Post

DHS issues new arrest and deportation guidelines to immigration agents

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued broad new directives to immigration officers Thursday saying that the fact that someone is an undocumented immigrant “should not alone be the basis” of a decision to detain and deport them from the United States. The Biden administration will continue to prioritize the arrest...
IMMIGRATION
Times Daily

New Biden rules would limit arrest, deportation of migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing bipartisan criticism over its approach to immigration, the Biden administration on Thursday announced new rules that require authorities to only pursue migrants who recently crossed into the country without permission or are deemed to pose a threat to public safety. Support local journalism reporting on your...
IMMIGRATION
State
Texas State
Broward New Times

Haitian Migrants Are Being Deported From Miami Into "Hell"

Haiti is in a state of political and seismic upheaval, but that hasn't stopped the deportation of hundreds of Haitian migrants back to Haiti from the U.S. Many watched in horror as recent photos showed U.S. Border Patrol agents chasing Haitian migrants on horseback along the Rio Grande River in Del Rio, Texas, as they attempted to enter the U.S. to seek asylum. For immigration activists and former Haitian detainees from Miami, these developments are disturbing but unsurprising.
MIAMI, FL
AFP

US envoy to Haiti resigns, slams Haitian migrant deportations 

The US special envoy to Haiti resigned Thursday two months after his appointment, denouncing the Biden administration's deportation of Haitian migrants from the US-Mexico border back to their home country. "I will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti," State Department Special envoy Daniel Foote said in a scathing letter of resignation. In the letter to US Secretary of state Antony Blinken, Foote described Haiti as a place where US diplomats "are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life." "Mired in poverty, hostage to the terror," Foote wrote, the Haitian population "simply cannot support the forced infusion of thousands of returned migrants lacking food, shelter, and money without additional, avoidable human tragedy."
IMMIGRATION
Wrcbtv.com

US officials: Biden’s envoy to Haiti resigns, citing ‘inhumane’ deportation of Haitian migrants from southern border

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even...
IMMIGRATION
#Deportation#Haitians#Del Rio
Public Radio International PRI

US begins mass deportations of Haitian migrants as Haiti calls for moratorium

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. The US has begun mass deportations of Haitian migrants who were camping out under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas along the US-Mexico border. More than 320 migrants arrived back in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince on Sunday — with more flights expected this week. An estimated 12,000 people were taking shelter under the bridge in unbearable heat without proper food and water. Haitian migration officials have asked the US for a “humanitarian moratorium,” citing an inability to cope with thousands of homeless deportees in the middle of a national crisis. Over the past several months, Haiti has dealt with a massive earthquake, the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and COVID-19.
IMMIGRATION
Business Insider

The US started deporting Haitians camped out along the Texas border

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The US flew Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland Sunday and tried blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico in a massive show of force that signaled the beginning of what could be one of America's swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades.
TEXAS STATE
arcamax.com

US begins deporting Haitian migrants, but they continue to flock to Texas border

DEL RIO, Texas — A week after Haitian migrant Junior Desterville, 30, and his family had made it all the way from Chile to the burgeoning migrant camp here on the U.S. banks of the Rio Grande, the shaggy-haired mechanic set back out to the Mexican side early Sunday to buy food for his hungry wife and 4-year-old daughter, Nayalla.
TEXAS STATE
