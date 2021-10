(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favourite Living Canadian) This week, a point of personal privilege. Ten years ago this Sunday, I first threw open the doors to this shebeen. I was in Orlando, Florida for a comically irrelevant Republican straw poll as the GOP was beginning the process that would end with Willard Romney as the candidate to run against—and lose to—President Barack Obama. At that event in Florida, I heard for the first time the names of Herman Cain, Michele Bachmann, Agenda 21, and the Keystone XL pipeline. It can be safely said that I had no idea what I was doing.

