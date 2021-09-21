CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organic Vegan Un-Honey

Cover picture for the articleA completely natural plant-based replacement to bee honey, Organic Vegan Un-Honey isn’t just for vegans or plant-based eaters, but also for anyone who’s concerned about the ecological crisis that disappearing honey bee populations would cause. The Single Origin Food Co. (SOFCO) worked with carefully selected farms to grow and craft single-ingredient nectars without any artificial additives or preservatives. Packaged in the USA in glass bottles to encourage upcycling and ensure purity, health and safety, the product line comes in blonde (delicate and floral), amber (warm and fruity), and copper (chocolatey and caramelly) varieties. An 8-ounce bottle retails for a suggested price range of $6.49-$6.99.

