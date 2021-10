Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m an emerging artist living in Canada. I spend a lot of time at home, whether just hanging out, entertaining and even working from home, so I wanted to create a comfortable and inviting space. This apartment is located in the downtown London area. It is not quite in the heart of the downtown region but rather a balanced intersection between the downtown core and the semi-suburban part of London I believe.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 13 DAYS AGO