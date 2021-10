Commissioners Approve City Manager Salary Increase, Drinks For Open Space Event, PILOT Agreement, Treasurer Termination

Traverse City commissioners Monday approved a salary increase for City Manager Marty Colburn, a move Mayor Jim Carruthers said was “reasonable” given Colburn’s work during the pandemic. The raise will be followed by an outside compensation study to evaluate wages for all non-union city employees. Commissioners Monday also approved a request from Up North Pride to serve mixed drinks at two Open Space events in October, approved a tax break for a proposed 53-unit apartment building on Garfield Avenue, and upheld Colburn’s recent firing of City Treasurer Kelli Martin.