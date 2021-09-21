CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Review: Not Enough This Time

By War Blogle
warblogle.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn went in to Happy Valley being told they’ve never seen anything like the environment they’d face and their two blowout wins meant nothing. Bryan Harsin went into Happy Valley being told he’s never coached in a big game on the big stage. Whether those things are true or not, Auburn seemed unaffected by the environment, they seemed to be able to play a top 10 team pretty even on the road, and Harsin led his team doing in those things.

