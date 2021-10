You may have thought carmakers had learned a lesson from all the emissions scandals in the past few years, but it seems there's more to come. Earlier this year, Greenpeace and German NGO Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) threatened to take legal action against Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler's Mercedes-Benz if the automotive bigwigs didn't take firm action to stop producing combustion engine cars by 2030. DUH argues that this is in line with the Paris climate accords and climate legislation in Germany - and comes two years after the same companies were charged over emissions collusion. And now, according to a new Reuters report, the manufacturers of best-sellers that include the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and the BMW X3 are being slapped with a lawsuit.

