CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Cricket-‘Western bloc’ has let Pakistan down, board chief says

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan have been let down by the “Western bloc” and the back-to-back pullouts by New Zealand and England could have a “domino effect” for cricket in the South Asian country, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said. England on Monday cancelled their men’s and women’s...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

NZ abandons cricket tour of Pakistan wary of attack

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand abandoned its cricket tour of Pakistan on Friday because it was wary of being attacked outside Rawalpindi Stadium, according to the Pakistan government. New Zealand Cricket declined to reveal the nature of the security alert from its own government that prompted the sudden decision...
WORLD
firstsportz.com

BIZZARREEE: Pakistan Cricket Board receives a biryani bill of INR 27 lakhs for security officials hired for New Zealand series

Pakistan’s limited-overs home series against New Zealand was unfortunately abandoned due to security concerns. The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) decided to pull out from the tour consisting of three ODIs and five T20Is. This was going to be a historic moment for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as they were set to host the Kiwis after a long wait since 2004.
WORLD
atlantanews.net

NZ just killed Pakistan cricket, says Shoaib

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 17 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Friday came down heavily on New Zealand for abandoning their tour of Pakistan and said the team just killed Pakistan cricket. Taking to Twitter, Akhtar wrote: "NZ just killed Pakistan cricket."He went on to add: "Following points for New...
WORLD
Santa Maria Times

England cricketers pull out of trip to Pakistan

LONDON (AP) — England’s cricketers will not travel for matches in Pakistan next month because of security concerns. The decision taken by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Monday came three days after New Zealand Cricket abandoned its men's team's limited-overs tour of Pakistan following a government alert that warned of a possible attack outside Rawalpindi Stadium.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
WTOP

Pakistan says threat to NZ cricketers originated in India

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has accused an unnamed individual in India of sending threatening emails that caused New Zealand to abandon its cricket tour in the country. New Zealand scrapped its tour to Pakistan moments before the start of the first one-day international in Rawalpindi last Friday, citing a specific threat to its cricket team. New Zealand did not share the details of the threat with Pakistan.
WORLD
Reuters

Pakistan 'used and binned' by 'Western bloc', says PCB chief Raja

LAHORE, Pakistan, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Pakistan have been "used and binned" by the "Western Bloc", cricket board chairman Ramiz Raja said on Tuesday, adding that he thinks Australia will join New Zealand and England in cancelling their tour of the South Asian country. England on Monday called off their...
WORLD
Telegraph

Pakistan cricket chief expects England to tour with decision due Monday

The ECB are set to decide on Monday whether they will cancel their tour of Pakistan as the head of the country’s cricket board insists he fully expects England to fulfill their fixtures next month. The trip is scheduled to involve both the England men’s and women’s sides, complicating any...
WORLD
Daily Mail

You FAILED us! Pakistan accuse England of letting them down in their hour of need after pulling out of next month's T20 tour over travel concerns - with PCB chief Ramiz Raja admitting he feels 'cheated'

England were accused on Monday night of 'failing a member of the cricket fraternity in need' after pulling out of next month's tour of Pakistan, citing increasing concerns about travelling to the region. The stinging verbal attack by PCB chairman Ramiz Raja came just over a year after Pakistan committed...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zimbabwe Cricket#Pakistan Cricket Board#New Zealand Cricket#Reuters#South Asian#Pcb#The Pakistan Super League
Metro International

Cricket-Pakistan will overcome crisis, says PCB chief after NZ tour pullout

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -New Zealand’s abrupt decision to pull out of their cricket tour of Pakistan has created “an unfortunate scenario” but the hosts know how to overcome such crises, the chairman of the country’s cricket board Ramiz Raja said on Saturday. New Zealand abandoned the tour on the day of...
WORLD
Sourcing Journal

Sri Lanka: Losing GSP Trade Status Would ‘Be Like a Funeral For Us’

These are tense times in Sri Lanka. A European Union (EU) delegation arrived in the capital city of Colombo Monday to review what has become a source of additional stress for a nation already beleaguered by a shortage of foreign exchange reserves, and reeling under Covid-19 related challenges. Trade privileges linked to the Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) have recently come under scrutiny by the EU for human rights violations. This envoy comes at a key moment for Sri Lanka, which has been facing dipping foreign reserves leading to an alarming situation that Sri Lanka’s finance minister deemed a “dangerous foreign...
WORLD
The Independent

Maldives, Sri Lanka and Egypt removed from Foreign Office no-go list

The Foreign Office has updated its advice for travel to the Maldives, Egypt and Sri Lanka to allow for non-essential travel.Despite the UK government moving the countries from the red list to the amber list on 22 September, the FCDO had continued advising against all but essential travel to all three.“The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Maldives, based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks,” reads the 28 September update to the FCDO advice on the Maldives, with an identical statement on the other two countries’ pages.There was no update for Bangladesh, which also...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Pakistan cricket’s chief executive Wasim Khan resigns

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Wasim Khan resigned as chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday, four months before his three-year tenure was due to end. The PCB’s board of governors, which met via video conference, unanimously accepted Khan’s resignation, who had joined the board in February 2019. It’s the...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Pakistan PM has harmed country with abusive language, says Nawaz

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 30 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif hit out at prime minister Imran Khan and said that he has destroyed the country as well as its culture and politics with his abusive language. "It was a grave misfortune for Pakistan that this person was brought...
ASIA
AFP

No overseas fans allowed at 2022 Beijing Olympics

Next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held without spectators from overseas with tickets restricted to fans living in China because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday. The IOC said only fully vaccinated participants would be exempt from a 21-day quarantine. Athletes who can provide a "justified medical exemption" will have their cases considered. All attendees will enter a strict bubble upon arrival that covers Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies. The decisions, announced by the IOC but taken by Chinese organisers, are a foretaste of a package of measures to be released in October designed to prevent the Games from turning into a source of contamination.
SPORTS
AFP

Beijing Olympics rules out overseas fans over virus threat

February's Beijing Winter Olympics will be held without overseas spectators and athletes must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or face 21 days' quarantine, the International Olympic Committee said. The measures, which do allow spectators who are living in mainland China, were revealed with the Games just four months away and after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics similarly juggled with how to go ahead safely during the pandemic. The Tokyo Games, which were postponed by a year because of the health crisis, mostly took place without any spectators to prevent infections. Another difference from Tokyo will be that all participants must be vaccinated or will need to do a 21-day quarantine on arrival in the Chinese capital. Athletes who can provide a "justified medical exemption" will have their cases considered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Rugby League-Crowd reduced for NRL final due to COVID-19 restrictions

(Reuters) – Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) final between Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday will be played in front of a reduced crowd of 39,000 in Brisbane because of new COVID-19 restrictions, the league said on Thursday. The move follows Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s announcement of stage-two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
TownLift

No international spectators allowed at Beijing 2022 Olympics

BEIJING, China — The International Olympic Committee (IOC), on Wednesday, announced that in conjunction with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), only spectators who are residing in China’s mainland will be allowed to purchase tickets in an effort to “help deliver safe and successful” Games. This news comes as a letdown to many potential spectators who […]
PARK CITY, UT
wtvbam.com

Qatar urges ‘friendly countries’ not to isolate Afghanistan

DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani urged on Thursday “friendly” states not to isolate Afghanistan after the takeover of the country by the Taliban. He was speaking at a news conference in Doha with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell. (Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy