CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paulding, OH

Paulding Council green lights Union Bank

By TIM REYNOLDS treynolds@crescent-news.com
Crescent-News
 10 days ago

PAULDING — In the meeting on Monday night, Paulding Village Council considered two pieces of emergency legislation and set committee meetings for this week and next. The first piece of legislation set for emergency approval was 1391-21, a resolution to accept the rates for levies to be included on the November ballot. These rates had been determined by the budget committee with recommendations from Council. Any corrections were made by the county auditor. The emergency approval moves the legislation faster through the process so that the elections board could have the levies on the ballot.

www.crescent-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Paulding, OH
Paulding, OH
Government
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paulding Council#Paulding Village Council#The Budget Committee#The Union Bank#Cic

Comments / 0

Community Policy