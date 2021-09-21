Paulding Council green lights Union Bank

PAULDING — In the meeting on Monday night, Paulding Village Council considered two pieces of emergency legislation and set committee meetings for this week and next. The first piece of legislation set for emergency approval was 1391-21, a resolution to accept the rates for levies to be included on the November ballot. These rates had been determined by the budget committee with recommendations from Council. Any corrections were made by the county auditor. The emergency approval moves the legislation faster through the process so that the elections board could have the levies on the ballot.