Video Appears to Show Bellator Fighter Dillon Danis Being Taken Into Police Custody

Submission ace and Bellator upstart Dillon Danis is facing trouble with the law. On Monday, a video of Danis was shared through social media that shows the 2-0 Bellator fighter being taken away in handcuffs. The fighter appeared to have a brace on his right knee and struggled with the police and security until they swept him into their control. The establishment where Danis was arrested is believed to be located in New Jersey in Seaside Heights.

