Video Appears to Show Bellator Fighter Dillon Danis Being Taken Into Police Custody
Bellator MMA talent Dillon Danis has apparently recently encountered some trouble with law enforcement. A video posted on Instagram shows Danis being taken away by police while wearing a brace on his right knee. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist is lifted off the ground, handcuffed and hauled away by officers outside of an establishment that is reportedly Beachcomber Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights, N.J., according to MMAjunkie.com.www.sherdog.com
