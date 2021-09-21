CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Appears to Show Bellator Fighter Dillon Danis Being Taken Into Police Custody

By Tristen Critchfield
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellator MMA talent Dillon Danis has apparently recently encountered some trouble with law enforcement. A video posted on Instagram shows Danis being taken away by police while wearing a brace on his right knee. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist is lifted off the ground, handcuffed and hauled away by officers outside of an establishment that is reportedly Beachcomber Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights, N.J., according to MMAjunkie.com.

bjpenndotcom

Dillon Danis struggles while being detained by police (Video)

Dillon Danis is apparently facing some trouble after video surfaced of the Bellator fighter struggling while being detained by police. On Monday afternoon a video surfaced on social media showing ‘El Jefe’ struggling with police officers before eventually being handcuffed and taken into custody. The incident occurred outside of an...
firstsportz.com

“It’s my brother, it’s my baby brother, you know?” – Nick Diaz says he would never rewatch Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards at UFC 263

Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz are probably the most popular siblings in modern MMA. The brothers from Stockton, California are known for their toughness inside the cage with the brotherly bond the two share transcending boundaries. Recently, Nate Diaz made his return to the Octagon after almost 2 years (at UFC 263. He took on Leon Edwards in the first-ever 5-round non-title fight in the history of UFC.
Conor Mcgregor
Tom Deblass
Video surfaces of Dillon Danis being handcuffed and detained by police

A alleged mugshot of Bellator fighter Dillon Danis surfaced on Sunday via social media but without context. The photo displayed a Seaside Heights Police Department label. MMAWeekly reached out to the Seaside Heights Police Department on Sunday but they wouldn’t confirm an arrests. To obtain a police reports takes 5 to 7 days.
Former UFC champ Jon Jones arrested in Las Vegas, charged with domestic violence

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 205-pound titleholder Jon Jones is facing some heavyweight charges after being arrested in Las Vegas on Friday morning, where “Bones” was booked on misdemeanor battery domestic violence, as well as injuring and tampering with a vehicle. That’s according to a report from ESPN. Jones is...
Bouncer details New Jersey bar scuffle that ended with Dillon Danis getting tapped

Conor McGregor’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach, Dillon Danis, doesn’t fight enough to make it into the mixed martial arts (MMA) news cycle for good reasons. The jiu-jitsu black belt is undefeated (2-0) in Bellator and hasn’t stepped into the cage since June 2019. A long-hyped boxing match with Jake Paul never materialized because Danis’ knee is an absolute mess. So all we get from the once hot prospect is Twitter trash talk and the occasional story where he gets punked at nightclubs.
“In the video, you see him tap and everything,” Bouncer details on the entire bar scuffle that led Dillon Danis’ arrest

It wasn’t long ago when BJJ athlete, Conor McGregor’s coach, and MMA fighter Dillon Danis went behind bars for disorderly conduct at a bar. To keep it short, Danis showed up at the bar without any ID and the security devoiding him an entry for the same made him rebel, leading to getting choked out by the security guard.
Silva destroys Ortiz with emphatic 1st-round KO

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva put Tito Ortiz to sleep with a huge knockout in the first round of their boxing match Saturday night. The stoppage came at the 1:21 mark of the Triller Fight Club co-main event in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was...
New video shows Dillon Danis being choked and restrained in restaurant

Dillon Danis is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The highly decorated grappler, and 2-0 MMA fighter, was recently arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after an incident that took place at the Beachcomber Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights N.J. News of this incident broke when video surfaced...
(Video) Watch Dillon Danis Get Dragged By Police Outside New Jersey Bar

It looks like Dillon Danis has found himself in trouble with the police. A freshly dyed blonde Danis appeared to be taken into custody after being at a bar in New Jersey. Images of Danis have been floating around, showing him in an oversized, white, button-down shirt similar to Gangrel’s garment during the WWF Attitude Era. Nonetheless, more details began to emerge about Danis and his run-in with the law.
(VIDEO) Bellator’s Dillon Danis Taken Into Police Custody

Submission ace and Bellator upstart Dillon Danis is facing trouble with the law. On Monday, a video of Danis was shared through social media that shows the 2-0 Bellator fighter being taken away in handcuffs. The fighter appeared to have a brace on his right knee and struggled with the police and security until they swept him into their control. The establishment where Danis was arrested is believed to be located in New Jersey in Seaside Heights.
Midnight Mania! Video: Dillon Danis arrested in bar scuffle, channels Scarface

Man, Dillon Danis is really committed to his bit of copying Conor McGregor’s every move in increasingly cringey fashion. The credentialed grappler — and very unproved MMA fighter — recently found himself in hot water with the law, and it hasn’t taken long for clips of the incident, as well as an alleged mugshot, to make rounds on the web (h/t MMAnews).
