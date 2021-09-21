Taste of Little Italy Raises Money for Alta House School
Sun 9/26 @ 1-4PM Where else would you expect an event called Taste of Little Italy to take place other than Cleveland’s Mayfield Road neighborhood of that name?. It takes place at the neighborhood’s historic Alta House to benefit its Cleveland Montessori School. It’s an afternoon of some of the most authentic Italian food you’ll find in town, accompanied by great wines, with auctions and entertainment to make the event special.coolcleveland.com
Comments / 0