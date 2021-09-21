CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Artists Archives Invites People to Join Artists in Sharing Their AIDS Stories

By Anastasia Pantsios
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently Artists Archives of the Western Reserve is mounting a multi-venue exhibit called CONVERGE, featuring the work of more than 70 Ohio LGBTQ+ artists. AAWR is offering a series of programs in conjunction with the show. One of them is called “Our AIDS Story,” and it’ a two-part program presented with moCa Cleveland which will be presenting the National AIDS Memorial Quilt and hosting part two on December1, World AIDS Day.

