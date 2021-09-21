Artists Archives Invites People to Join Artists in Sharing Their AIDS Stories
Currently Artists Archives of the Western Reserve is mounting a multi-venue exhibit called CONVERGE, featuring the work of more than 70 Ohio LGBTQ+ artists. AAWR is offering a series of programs in conjunction with the show. One of them is called “Our AIDS Story,” and it’ a two-part program presented with moCa Cleveland which will be presenting the National AIDS Memorial Quilt and hosting part two on December1, World AIDS Day.coolcleveland.com
