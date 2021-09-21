“We Could Use a Third Car with a Rookie Driver”: Toto Wolff Comes Up with a Progressive Plan

Toto Wolff has revealed he has a plan to integrate George Russell at Mercedes in a bid to avoid a repeat of a tense past relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg at the team.Russell will arrive at Mercedes ahead of the 2022 Formula One season from Williams to replace Valtteri Bottas alongside Hamilton.While Bottas and Hamilton have largely worked harmoniously since the Finnish driver joined Mercedes, Hamilton and Bottas’ predecessor Rosberg did not always have a strong relationship.Though Wolff will not stop the talented Russell challenging for the Drivers’ Championship if he is in position to do so, the...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO