“We Could Use a Third Car with a Rookie Driver”: Toto Wolff Comes Up with a Progressive Plan

By Yakshpat Bhargava
firstsportz.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow as the 2021 Formula 1 season enters its business end, almost all teams have confirmed their driver line-up for the next season. While there are some drivers making their comeback, there are other talented drivers outside the paddock who have not been able to enter the grid. However, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has come up with a progressive plan of introducing a third car for each team.

firstsportz.com

Mercedes F1 Principal Toto Wolff Campaigns for 30-Car Grids, 3-Car Teams

Toto Wolff is once again pitching the idea of adding a third car to each Formula 1 team's pit garage and increasing the starting grid from 20 to 30 cars. Currently, the sport's teams are bustling with talent—talent that is struggling to enter Formula 1 due to the lack of vacant cockpits. Adding a third car could solve that problem, but possibly create others.
MOTORSPORTS
