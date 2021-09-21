Java News Roundup: JDK LTS Release Cadence, OpenJDK, Spring Updates, Helidon, Payara Platform
This week's Java roundup for September 13th, 2021, features news from OpenJDK, a proposal to accelerate the JDK LTS release cadence from three years to two years, JDK 18, Liberica JDK 17, updates to Spring Framework, Spring Data and Spring Tools 4, Payara Platform, Helidon, JDK 17 development builds of GraalVM, Hibernate, Piranha, Apache Camel, JobRunr 4.0 and the 2021 Jakarta EE Developer survey.www.infoq.com
