Java News Roundup: JDK LTS Release Cadence, OpenJDK, Spring Updates, Helidon, Payara Platform

By Michael Redlich
InfoQ.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's Java roundup for September 13th, 2021, features news from OpenJDK, a proposal to accelerate the JDK LTS release cadence from three years to two years, JDK 18, Liberica JDK 17, updates to Spring Framework, Spring Data and Spring Tools 4, Payara Platform, Helidon, JDK 17 development builds of GraalVM, Hibernate, Piranha, Apache Camel, JobRunr 4.0 and the 2021 Jakarta EE Developer survey.

www.infoq.com

Fudzilla

Oracle makes JDK free

Oracle this week made Oracle JDK “available for free,” for personal, commercial and production use, including quarterly security updates, for a limited time. However, the use of the word “free” means the software is licensed under the Oracle No-Fee Terms and Conditions (NFTC) license, having been previously under the Oracle Technology Network (OTN) License Agreement for Oracle Java SE.
COMPUTERS
softpedia.com

Xubuntu 20.04.3 LTS

Xfce 4.14 and GTK-3 Xfce has been the go-to desktop environment for Xubuntu for quite some time now. 20.04 is the first release to use Xfce 4.14 which means that it's also the first LTS to bring the power of GTK-3 to Xubuntu users. 20.04 looks way better than its...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS Released To Correct Broken Install Media

The unplanned Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS release is available today that was made on short notice for addressing unbootable media with Ubuntu 18.04.5. This extra Ubuntu 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" LTS point release stems from the install media breaking due to key revocation. The issue stems from the BootHole vulnerability and the keys used by Ubuntu having been revoked and thus needing to issue Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS with new keys.
COMPUTERS
onmsft.com

Visual Studio Code updates for Java Developers

As we talked about earlier this year, Microsoft remains committed to supporting non-Microsoft languages and frameworks within their tooling Eco-system. This September brings about a substantial amount of features for Java developers. Let's go through some few features being rolled out for Java within Visual Studio Code and GitHub. Maven...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Canonical extends lifecycle for Ubuntu LTS releases

In a relief to any small and medium businesses (SMBs) running their infrastructure on Long Term Support (LTS) releases of Ubuntu, Canonical has announced it will extend the lifecycle of Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS release by a couple of years,. Canonical reasons that the extended lifecycle, which now...
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Github to Phase out Support for Git Protocol, Dsa Keys and Legacy SSH Algorithms

With a strong focus on having customer data as secure as possible, GitHub has decided to remove support for the unencrypted Git protocol, DSA keys and some legacy SSH algorithms. Also, it is adding requirements for newly added RSA keys and providing support for ECDSA and Ed25519 host keys SSH. These changes might affect only SSH and "git://" users, while the "https://" users will be unaffected. Nevertheless, starting mid-September 2021 until mid-March 2022, GitHub will slowly phase-out less secure technology making room for more secure ones.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Oracle, IBM, or Open JDK? How to Know Java Vendor Details

Many times we come across a situation where we need to know what kind of java JDK is installed on a particular server. It could be the JDK from Oracle or IBM or an Open JDK. The command is simple but shows a lot of information that we would like to know in some of the other situations. After setting those up it started working. After some google search, I got to know that if the java client is not running on IBM java then it needs to set special arguments.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Google Cloud Announces Backup for Google Kubernetes Engine

Google has recently announced the preview of Backup for GKE, a cloud-native way to protect, manage, and restore containerized applications and data running on Kubernetes. Using the new service developers can create backups plans to schedule periodic backups of both application data and GKE cluster state data, restore each backup to a cluster in the same or in a different region.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Qwik, a Resumable Javascript Framework

Qwik is a DOM-centric JavaScript framework that aims to provide the quickest TTI (or time to interactive) by focusing on resumability for server side rendering of HTML and optimized lazy loading of code. With the growth of size and complexity of single page applications, the initial load time of websites...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
InfoQ.com

Java News Roundup: Spring Boot Updates, Eclipse Temurin JDK 17, Apache Camel Ends Support for JDK 8

It was relatively quiet during the week of September 20th, 2021, with most news coming from point and milestone releases of Spring Boot, Spring Security and Spring Cloud. Other news includes the release of Eclipse Temurin JDK 17 binaries, Build 16 of the JDK 18 early-access builds, Hibernate ORM 5.6.0.Beta2, WildFly 25 Beta 1, Apache Camel dropping support for JDK 8 and JDKMon 17.0.0.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Swift 5.5 Extends Concurrency Support, Enums, Property Wrappers, and More

The latest release of Apple's language, Swift 5.5, introduces new features aimed at making it easier for developers to write asynchronous code as well as several extensions to the language and compiler, not the least CGFloat and Double interchangeability. The new concurrency features, which include async/await, asynchronous sequences, and actors,...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

If you use Google Chrome, a zero-day vulnerability in Portals means you should update immediately

If you use Google Chrome, you should update immediately. A zero-day security flaw was fixed as a part of Chrome 94.0.4606.61, which was released as an emergency update for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The exploit has been assigned the CVE ID CVE-2021-37973, though the company has withheld information about the exploit until the majority of users have updated. The update is rolling out on the stable channel now, and users should update as soon as they can. To check your Chrome version, click the overflow menu in the top right, go to “more”, and click “help”. It will say the Chrome version that you have installed, and will also install the latest available to you.
INTERNET
InfoQ.com

How GitHub Partitioned its Relational Database to Improve Reliability at Scale

GitHub has been working for the last couple of years to partition their relational database and move the data to multiple. independent clusters. This effort led to a 50% load reduction and a significant reduction of database-related incidents, explains GitHub engineer Thomas Maurer. GitHub architecture originally relied on a single...
COMPUTERS
InfoQ.com

Announcing Allstar, a GitHub App to Improve Open Source Security

Google recently announced Allstar, a GitHub app that enables continuous enforcement of security policies for a given organization or project repository. Allstar is Google’s contribution towards improving Open Source Software (OSS) security. Mike Maraya, Senior Program Manager - Security, and Jeff Mendoza, Information Security Engineer at Google, co-authored this announcement...
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

JobRunr 4.0 Delivers Improved Integration with Spring Starter, Quarkus and Micronaut

JobRunr, a relatively new JVM job scheduling tool, allows developers to schedule a job using just a one-line Java lambda that can manage delayed and recurring jobs. JobRunr stores the job details for each job using a StorageProvider interface and supports all major SQL databases and NoSQL databases. In this way, it is fault-tolerant since, by default, it will reschedule the background job with an exponential back-off policy if it encounters an exception. Since JobRunr does not keep any locks on other jobs, it is possible to distribute and process the jobs on different machines.
COMPUTERS
Computerworld

Chrome, Edge kick off faster release cadence; enterprises can skip versions

Google's Chrome and Microsoft's Edge began their every-four-weeks release cadence with the launch last week of version 94 of each browser. Google released Chrome 94 on Sept. 21, while Microsoft issued Edge 94 three days later, on Sept. 24. From those dates, Chrome and Edge will upgrade every four weeks....
COMPUTERS
InfoQ.com

Microsoft Announces Azure Functions 4.0 with .NET 6 Support in Preview

NET 6.0 (in-process and isolated process) In a Microsoft Tech community blog post about the preview release, Anthony Chu, senior program manager, Azure Functions, wrote:. .NET 6 is also supported in Azure Functions 4.0 using the isolated process programming model. The isolated model gives you full control over the language worker startup configuration and provides useful features like dependency injection and middleware. Currently, you can use the command line to create and deploy your .NET 6 isolated apps. .NET 6 isolated process support is coming soon to Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Kubescape: Q/A with Armo’s VP Jonathan Kaftzan

Armo announced the release of Kubescape last month. A tool for testing if a Kubernetes environment is secure according to the Kubernetes hardening guidance published by the National Security Agency (NSA) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency(CISA). Kubescape helps engineers assess the security posture of a Kubernetes environment by looking...
COMPUTERS

