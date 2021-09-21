CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dental 3D Printing Market To Cross US$ 2.9 Bn By 2031, Ability Of 3D Printing In Cost-efficient Development Of Custom-made Dental Products Boosts The Market Growth, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D printing technology has emerged as one of the technologies that have revolutionized the manufacturing practices across many domains, including dental care. 3D printing penetrated the healthcare sector for developing effective and fast prototypes and captured the dental arena. Today, it is a widely accepted procedure in the dental sector due to its phenomenal benefits. Thus, based on these aspects, the dental 3D printing market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Transparency Market Research's (TMR) report on the dental 3D printing market provides insights on various growth factors. As per the analysis by TMR experts, the global market for dental 3D printing is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. The global dental 3D printing market stood over US$ 1.3 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2.9 Bn by 2031.

Steady increase in the global geriatric population, rising prevalence of dental issues, and expanding awareness about the benefits of the 3D printing technology in the dental sector are some important factors that have the potential to strengthen the growth trajectory of the dental 3D printing market. The proliferation of automated technologies in the dental sector is serving as a positive growth indicator for the dental 3D printing market. Furthermore, 3D printing is also eliminating the need for the long and tedious process of taking physical impressions and creating plastic mock-ups to manufacture a dental product. These aspects are expected to mold the growth of the dental 3D printing market.

Key Findings of Report:

  • Quick, Affordable Development of Custom-made Dental Implants Propels Demand for Dental 3D Printing

3D printing enables the production of surgical guides, trays, and crowns at a rapid rate. In addition, the production is also cost-effective. Custom-made dental implants earlier consumed considerable time but due to 3D printing, the implants can be developed in lesser time. Therefore, these factors fuel the growth of the dental 3D printing market.

  • Use of New Resins for Manufacturing of Dental Products Gaining Substantial Popularity

Manufacturers in the dental 3D printing market are making use of novel resins for varied orthodontic applications. The use of appropriate resins enables rapid production. For instance, Formlabs, one of the leading 3D printing companies, recently added a new resin known as indirect bonding trays (IBT) resins to its range of stereolithography materials. This resin facilitates multiple bracket placements at the same time, and also assures reduced cost and labor. Similar developments offer extensive growth to the dental 3D printing market.

Dental 3D Printing Market: Key Growth Generating Segments

  • In terms of material, the photopolymer segment is prognosticated to hold a major growth share during the forecast period. The properties of photopolymer such as affordability, biocompatibility, and durability will serve as a growth booster.
  • Based on technology, the vat photopolymerization segment is estimated to lead the market between 2021 and 2031. It was also a dominant segment in 2020. The potential of these materials to offer faster printing makes them popular among a large end user base.
  • Based on application, the crowns and bridges segment was a major growth contributor in 2020, and the same trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Expanding focus on aesthetics and growing orthodontic cases prove to be vital growth factors.

Some well-established players in the dental 3D printing market are EnvisionTEC, Inc., Keystone Industries, General Electric Company, SprintRay, Inc., and Roland DG Corporation.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market: Segmentation

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Technology

  • Vat Photopolymerization
  • Fused Deposition Modeling
  • PolyJet Technology
  • Selective Laser Sintering
  • Others (Powder Binder Printers [PBP], steriolithography, etc.)

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Application

  • Dental Implants
  • Dentures
  • Crown & Bridges
  • Others (Caps, Prosthesis, etc.)

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Material

  • Metals
  • Photopolymer
  • Ceramic
  • Others (Dentals Composites, Mixtures of Materials, etc.)

Dental 3D Printing Market, by End User

  • Dental Clinics & Labs
  • Dental Academic & Research Institutes
  • Others (Hospitals, ACS, etc.)

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Australia & New Zealand
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • GCC Countries
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Dental Consumables Market: According to the report, the global dental Consumables market was valued at US$ 23,718.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2027, rise in dental tourism, advancements in dental implant techniques, and rising incidence of dental problems are driving the global market during the forecast period.

Dental Imaging Market: Increased research spending by companies in the dental imaging market have led to innovations in X-ray radiography. As such, the technique of 3D radiographic imaging is being combined with CBCT for diagnosis of various dental diseases. X-ray imaging is gaining popularity as a non-invasive technique for the assessment of hard tissues before surgery.

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market: The global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market is set to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for advanced dental procedures, globally. According to analysts at Transparency Market Research, as resorbable dental membranes continue to gain traction, players targeting their R&D toward new materials and increasing their product innovation are likely to maximize their gains in the near future.

