CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Rise Of The 'Chief Empathy Officer': Global Leaders Prioritise Wellbeing And ESG Commitments

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Executive Wellbeing Index from premium health insurer Bupa Global shows board-level executives now rate empathy as the most important leadership trait, citing inclusive leadership qualities as essential to improving workplace wellbeing.

Two in five business leaders say there's already a 'Chief Empathy Officer' at their company, and a further 24% plan to introduce the role in the next year.

This comes as they express their fears about the economic impact of the pandemic. Just 19% are optimistic about global recovery compared to 32% in 2020's Index.

Despite this many businesses are predicted to increase their spending on mental health support in the coming year; by up to 30% in some markets.

This will pay for initiatives including new mental-health related roles, paid sick days and private medical insurance. There will also be a greater emphasis on flexible working and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

As part of this great 're-set' and with widespread attention on climate change, employees, investors and customers are all now looking for strong ESG values. Leaders will prioritise balancing profit with purpose and the environmental agenda in the next 12 months.

Sheldon Kenton, Managing Director, Bupa Global said: "In the face of continued economic uncertainty, global leaders are looking to the long-term with a renewed focus on employee wellbeing and empathetic leadership, as well as the environmental agenda and more purpose-driven goals. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it makes business sense - for talent attraction, retention, and reputation.

"Bupa Global is committed to supporting business leaders and their people. Our Global Virtual Care proposition gives access to doctors wherever they are in the world. We recently removed lifetime limits across plans for in-patient and day-patient mental health treatment and we also provide a range of preventive health and wellbeing services so that customers, their families and employees can take a more holistic approach to health management."

Bupa Global's second Executive Wellbeing Index takes opinions from over 1,200 high net worth individuals (HNWIs) and senior executives based across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia in its annual view of international business, life and health trends.

For more information on Bupa Global's world-leading products and services visit www.bupaglobal.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rise-of-the-chief-empathy-officer-global-leaders-prioritise-wellbeing-and-esg-commitments-301380662.html

SOURCE Bupa Global

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

ESG And Corporate Governance Leader Rakhi Kumar Joins Climate Platform Persefoni's Sustainability Advisory Board

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni , the climate platform for enterprises and institutional investors to provide real-time assessments and management of their carbon footprint, today announced that Rakhi Kumar will serve on the company's Sustainability Advisory Board (SAB). Kumar brings over 20 years of international experience across an expansive breadth of sectors including insurance and investments, sustainable investments, climate transitions, ESG business strategy, and policy advisory. In her role on Persefoni's SAB, Kumar will provide counsel to Persefoni leadership to support the development of their platform and product offerings.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

RED Team Leader, Global Technology

A career in Information Technology, within Internal Firm Services, will provide you with the opportunity to support our core business functions by deploying applications that enable our people to work more efficiently and deliver the highest levels of service to our clients. Our Information Technology Generalist - Practice Support team focuses on managing the design and implementation of technology infrastructure within PwC, developing and enhancing internal applications, and providing technology tools that help create a competitive advantage for PwC to drive strategic business growth.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Engage Global Teams With Empathy

The physical distance that separates global teams presents a challenge enough, and yet too often we compound this literal distance with emotional distance. For every hundred miles a team is apart, an emotional disconnect accompanies their separation. The fact of the matter is that combating this emotional distance is a crucial component of maintaining an effective, productive global team. In other words, establishing empathy between members of a global team is critical.
INDIA
World Economic Forum

Five actions for business leaders to unlock the potential of ESG

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies represent an opportunity for investors to make a difference, and a fundamental shift in how businesses must operate. To unlock its full potential, businesses must expand the concept of ESG to be more financially relevant and to cover a wider range of disclosures including biodiversity and wellbeing.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Wellbeing
mediapost.com

Edelman Taps Reid To Be Its First Global Chief Experience Officer

Edelman’s first-ever global chief experience officer is Taj Reid, a former creative director at Microsoft who helped launch Microsoft’s HoloLens, among other products. Reid said his new role as Global Chief Experience Officer is to “accelerate innovation” and to “largely earn trust, inspire action and drive growth” on a personal level. “I think for people that go through that experience that personal growth whether they have a greater affinity for the moment or the brand, or they learn something new, or they want to go and tell a friend,” he said.
BUSINESS
Fresno Business Journal

BLOG: Why business leaders must prioritize their staff’s wellbeing

As businesses everywhere attempt to recover from worldwide shutdowns and other unfortunate impacts of coronavirus, numerous phrases and words have been introduced. The ones you may recognize immediately are phrases like “new normal” and “great resignation,” but there are numerous other examples. Unfortunately, for all of our talk about recovery and progress, one important topic has been neglected: fatigue.
FRESNO, CA
theedgemarkets.com

CEO Action Network announces ESG commitments to achieve Malaysia's net zero future

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): CEO Action Network (CAN), the country's first sustainability-focused informal coalition of leading chief executive officers (CEOs) and senior decision makers, today announced its collective environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) commitments for 2023. This comes ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
InvestorPlace

3 Best ESG Stocks for Those Committed to Sustainable Investing

Sustainable investing is making headlines worldwide, and environmental, social, and corporate governance stocks, also known as ESG stocks have become a hot investment theme over the last few years. A younger generation of investors want to use their money to drive positive change without sacrificing financial returns. While ESG stocks...
STOCKS
Billboard

ASM Global Names John Boyle as Global Chief Content Officer

Boyle is the former chief growth officer for Insomniac and most recently served as president of Live Nation Japan. Worldwide live entertainment leader ASM Global has named industry veteran John Boyle as global chief content officer to lead the expansion of its development and live entertainment production initiatives. In making...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Sprout Social Adds New Level of Transparency to its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Commitments

The company launches its ESG website and annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report. Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today released its new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) website, which outlines and underscores the company’s commitments to sustainability and equity across the business. The site also includes Sprout’s recently published Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) report that details the current state of its demographic makeup along with key learnings and goals for the future.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Lufax Releases First ESG Report Highlighting Commitment To Inclusive Finance

SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax" or the "Company") (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report highlights the Company's long-term commitment to inclusive finance, improving access to financial services for small and micro business owners, alleviating rural poverty, supporting the real economy and other societal benefits through FinTech innovations.
CREDITS & LOANS
mediapost.com

GroupM's Wavemaker Hires Mediabrands' Price As Global Chief Investment Officer

GroupM’s Wavemaker has appointed Helen Price as its new Global Chief Investment Officer and Shipra Roy to serve as Chief Global People, Inclusion and Culture Officer. Both will be based in London and report to Global CEO Toby Jenner. Price joins from IPG’s Mediabrands where she served as head of...
BUSINESS
ceoworld.biz

Four Keys Leaders Need to Build Cultures of Commitment

As senior executives and business leaders, commitment is about remaining steadfast and unwavering in your goals and objectives. Whether this is galvanizing a team to achieve a vision or staying focused on hitting a sales target, commitment is about never giving up on a desired outcome. The greatest leaders understand...
ECONOMY
skillednursingnews.com

Future Leader: Kevin McInerney, Chief Personnel Officer and Government Affairs, Legacy Healthcare

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with PointClickCare. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of senior housing, skilled nursing, home health and hospice care. To see this year’s future leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/. Kevin McInerney, chief personnel...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Business leaders: Owning your mistakes matters more to customers than ESG data

While poll after poll shows citizens trust businesses more than governments and nonprofits—and that trust is growing—a new study shows consumers and corporate leaders define trustworthy behavior in very different ways. The Complexity of Trust: PwC’s Trust in U.S. Business Survey polled 503 executives and 1,001 consumers and found major...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Wellbe Inc. Names Darcey Nett as Chief Growth Officer, Focusing on Accelerating Expansion Into New Markets and Service Lines

MADISON, Wisc.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- Wellbe Inc., a healthcare automation company that makes care easier and more affordable with digital self-service tools for patients and providers, today announced Darcey Nett as Chief Growth Officer to accelerate and broaden ongoing service line expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

Is there a doctor in the boardroom? 6 health chiefs explain why employee wellbeing matters more than ever

Workforce wellbeing has become a business priority. There is increased awareness of its links to business performance, operational resiliency and sustainability. Organizations are increasingly appointing an executive to their leadership to focus on employee wellbeing and make related investments. The World Economic Forum is launching a new cross-industry community of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

CalPERS, Carlyle lead global push on ESG reporting

Sept 30 (Reuters) - A group of global private equity firms and pensions funds managing over $4 trillion in assets said on Thursday they have agreed to standardize reporting on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) performance of portfolio companies. The group, led by Carlyle Group (CG.O) and the California...
BUSINESS
mining.com

Mining companies need to be leaders in ESG — report

Metals and minerals will play a vital role in the global transition to a greener future, and mining executives now have a choice: let environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues run them out of business or use it as an opportunity to become leaders, GlobalData says in its latest report, ESG in Mining.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
53K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy