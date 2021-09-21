CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find Out Why Cosmetic Surgery And Procedure Devices Market Is Dominated By Non-surgical Procedures

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- " Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio offers an in-depth market analysis. The cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market is expected to grow by USD 4.04 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.19%.

The report includes market landscape, geographic landscape, vendor landscape, and more.

Market segmentation:

The cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market has been segmented by geography into the following regions:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • ROW

ROW, with a share of 33%, will lead the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market growth by geography during the forecast period. However, the growth in the region will be slower when compared to Asia.

By type, the market has been segmented into the following:

  • Non-surgical procedures
  • Surgical procedures

The non-surgical procedures segment accounts for the highest share of the market, as they cause less damage to the body when compared with conventional invasive procedures.

Factors impacting the market:

The growing incidence of medical conditions that require cosmetic procedures is driving the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market growth. However, factors such as high treatment cost of cosmetic surgeries may challenge market growth.

Table of Contents:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation by Type
  • Customer landscape
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix

