Democratic US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withdrew a promised vote on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Thursday after failing to win enough support from her own lawmakers, in a stark illustration of the deep internal divisions threatening President Joe Biden's agenda. - 'Working towards winning' - Pelosi -- who maintains that she won't put out any bill that doesn't have the support -- had initially planned to forge ahead on the infrastructure vote but the necessary backing never looked like it was materializing.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO