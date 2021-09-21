Herbert O “Herb” Tschudy, 86, of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021, at his son’s home in Lafayette, LA, surrounded by family. Born on November 10, 1934, the son of the late Herbert O. Tschudy and Letha (Clemmer) Tschudy in Monroe, WI. He lived in Monroe, WI, until moving to Newton, IA, and then Marshalltown, IA, as a young child. Herb was a 1953 graduate of Marshalltown High School. He worked as a DJ at KFJB playing a variety of music, worked retail in several Marshalltown men’s stores and was the former general manager of Fantles Department Store. At one point in time, Herb even built log cabins in Jackson Hole, WY. He married Dorie (Handley) Tschudy on March 10, 1979, in Marshalltown, Iowa, and moved to Baton Rouge, LA.