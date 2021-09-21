CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Center, IA

PREP ROUND-UP: West Marshall dealt first HOIC loss

Cover picture for the articleSTATE CENTER — The West Marshall volleyball team suffered its first Heart of Iowa Conference loss of the season, falling in three-straight to Nevada on Monday night, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22. The Trojans (10-9, 2-1) led midway through the opening set, 13-10, but couldn’t hang onto the advantage. Nevada (7-14, 2-1) took control of the second set and jumped out to a 7-1 lead to start the third game. West Marshall made a comeback but couldn’t prolong the match.

