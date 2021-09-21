CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Reckless disregard

Times-Republican
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings into the sexual molestation of dozens of young female gymnasts combined the unfamiliar appearance of congressional bipartisanship with the sobering story of an FBI whose gross indifference to a physician’s rampant abuse of his patients fully warranted Committee Chair Dick Durbin’s verdict. The shoddiness, the insensitivity, the disinterest and the bureaucratic buffoonery displayed by the world’s preeminent law enforcement agency in the face of evidence that Dr. Larry Nassar had subjected minor athletes to sexual assault was, Durbin said, “a stain on the Bureau.”

