Richard Dean Wagoner passed peacefully at home on September 8, 2021. Memorial services for Richard will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Garwin United Methodist Church in Garwin. Visitation will start one hour before the service, at 10:00 a.m. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Richard and his family.