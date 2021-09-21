Additional hospital investment will help MAHC during COVID-19: Miller

Patients have been diverted from Maine hospitals or treated in hallways over the past few weeks as record COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to stress the health care system. A record number of 225 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, eclipsing a record set the day before. On Monday, 90 percent of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, continuing a trend with relatively few breakthrough cases occurring in the state. The state had 48 critical care beds available with 82 people in those units, which are increasingly becoming defined by the number of people available to staff them as a workforce shortage stretches further.

MAINE STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO