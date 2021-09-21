CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Additional hospital investment will help MAHC during COVID-19: Miller

By Doppler Submitted
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ontario government is making good on its promise to help hospitals across the province recover from historic working funds deficits compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. The province is providing up to $696.6 million to help strengthen the financial stability of public hospitals, with a focus on small and medium-sized hospitals. This funding includes a $8,432,300 investment in the West Parry Sound Health Centre and a $7,712,500 investment in Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare.

