Additional hospital investment will help MAHC during COVID-19: Miller
The Ontario government is making good on its promise to help hospitals across the province recover from historic working funds deficits compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. The province is providing up to $696.6 million to help strengthen the financial stability of public hospitals, with a focus on small and medium-sized hospitals. This funding includes a $8,432,300 investment in the West Parry Sound Health Centre and a $7,712,500 investment in Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare.doppleronline.ca
