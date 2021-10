Summons - THE ESTATE OF ROY L. BLAKENEY

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE PROBATE COURT IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ROY L. BLAKENEY CASE NO.: 2021-ES-10-1397 NOTICE OF HEARING ~ VIRTUAL HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO: BRUCE A. BERLINSKY, ESQUIRE, ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER ONE CARRIAGE LANE, BLDG. F CHARLESTON, SC 29407 PETITIONER OR PETITIONER'S COUNSEL SHALL CAUSE NOTICE (PURSUANT TO SCPC SECTION 62-1-401) TO BE GIVEN TO ALL INTERESTED PERONS OR THEIR ATTORNEYS. AS THE PETITIONER YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR OBTAINING A COURT REPORTER FOR THE HEARING THAT YOU HAVE REQUESTED. IF YOU NEED MORE THAN ONE HOUR ON YOUR CASE - YOU MUST NOTIFY THE CLERK OF COURT IMMEDIATELY. NOTIFICATION OF INVITATION FOR VIRTUAL ATTENDANCE OF THE HEARING SHALL BE PROVIDED BY THIS COURT TO PETITIONER'S COUNSEL ONE WEEK PRIOR TO COMMENCEMENT OF THE SCHEDULED HEARING; AND ONCE RECEIVED, PETITIONER'S COUNSEL SHALL PROVIDE THIS NOTIFICATION TO ALL PARTIES ENTITLED TO NOTICE OF SAME. ANY AND ALL PARTIES MAY ALSO REQUEST ATTENDANCE OF THE HEARING BY PHONE OR EMAIL COMMUNICATION TO JAMES WARD, IV, ESQUIRE, LAW CLERK OF THE CHARLESTON COUNTY PROBATE COURT, 843-958-5012, OR JWARD@CHARLESTON COUNTY.ORG. DATE OF HEARING: NOVEMBER 8, 2021 TIME: 10:00 A.M. ~ EASTERN STANDARD TIME PLACE: VIRTUAL HEARING for the Charleston County Probate Court Historic Court House, 84 Broad Street Charleston, SC 29401 DESCRIPTION/ SUBJECT MATTER: ON PETITIONER'S PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF ROY L. BLAKENEY. This 10th day of September, 2021. Name: IRVIN G. CONDON, JUDGE OF PROBATE Address: 84 BROAD STREET - THIRD FLOOR CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA 29401 Telephone: (843) 958-5030 ORDER APPOINTING GUARDIAN AD LITEM UPON READING and filing the within Petition for Appointment of Guardian Ad Litem and after consideration of the same; it is ORDERED, that William H. Jordan, be and is hereby appointed Guardian Ad Litem for the Estate, to protect her interest in this action. AND IT IS SO ORDERED. JUDGE, Charleston County Probate Charleston, South Carolina August 9 2021. AD#1960380.