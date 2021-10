New solar system provides much-needed drinking water for people on the Reservation Warner Williams Jr. cannot drink the water delivered to his house by the Warm Springs utilities. "There have been reports of bad algae in the water system," says Williams. "They tried filter systems, but the algae would clog the filters." Williams resorted to buying cases of water for his family. For the last three weeks, though, Williams uses solar power to turn the moisture in the air into pure drinking water. "It tastes really good!" says Williams. He especially likes that he doesn't have to plug anything in....

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO