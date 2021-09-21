Aaron Rodgers breaks down win over Lions

The Detroit Lions lost 35-17 to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football to fall to 0-2 to start the year. See below for MLive’s grades from the team’s Week 2 loss:. Quarterbacks: Things started so well for Jared Goff, then went sour nearly just as quickly. Goff and the Lions went into halftime leading 17-14. He had completed 13 of 16 passes for 137 yards with two touchdowns. Things were looking efficient, and Goff’s arm was looking consistent, dropping beautiful throws on a 46-yarder for Quintez Cephus and on the 8-yard touchdown to T.J. Hockenson. The second half was a much different story, with Goff losing one of two fumbles, throwing an ugly interception under duress to put the game on ice. The Lions were kept off the scoreboard across the final two quarters, losing 35-17 in the process. Goff completed 13 of 20 passes for 109 yards with an interception and those two fumbles in the second half. He was a little more aggressive throwing it downfield, ranking in the middle of the pack of quarterbacks with 7.0 intended air yards per throw. The turnovers are brutal, and Goff has to stop with the trying too hard interceptions, but there were positive takeaways in this one. The chemistry with Hockenson is strong, and there looks to be something with second-year pro Quintez Cephus. Grade: C.

