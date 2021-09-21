CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Aaron Rodgers breaks down win over Lions

Daily Iberian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Polzin: Packers continue their NFC North dominance by pummeling the Lions in the second half. “We always emphasize the division,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said last week. “I think that’s always the starting point is your division. I mean those games almost count as two because while you’re getting one leg up, somebody’s going backwards.”

www.iberianet.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Packers WR has message for 49ers after Aaron Rodgers’ comeback win

Marquez Valdes-Scantling sent a perfect tweet about Aaron Rodgers after their Green Bay Packers came back to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The Packers led for nearly the entire game until the Niners scored with 37 seconds left to take a 28-27 lead. Though San Francisco was celebrating their great 2-minute drill and taking their first lead of the game, there was one big problem: they left too much time on the clock.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers looking to test the young Lions secondary

When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked what he knew about the young Detroit Lions cornerbacks, Rodgers offered a simple quip. With a starting duo of Amani Oruwariye and Ifeatu Melifonwu, Rodgers is right about the names. And he also hasn’t seen much of either player. Oruwairye is in his third NFL season but is the greybeard of the cornerback group. Melifonwu is taking over for injured Jeff Okudah in just his second NFL game. A.J. Parker is the starting slot CB, and he’s an undrafted rookie. The backups are rookie Jerry Jacobs, newcomer Corey Ballentine and Bobby Price, a converted safety in his second season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
AllLions

Why the Lions Still Need to Worry about Aaron Rodgers

While Aaron Rodgers may not be a wounded bear, he is a wounded Packer that the Lions still need to worry about. Monday night's game could arguably be the most pivotal game of his career. Which Rodgers will show up?. Will it be the Rodgers who was last year's NFL...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin doubles down on questions about Aaron Rodgers

Michael Irvin seems very unconvinced by Aaron Rodgers’ commitment to the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, Irvin told TMZ Sports he believed Rodgers’ offseason talk of retirement impacted him against the New Orleans Saints, and was a factor in Green Bay’s 38-3 loss. “This game is too hard,” Irvin said....
NFL
newschain

Aaron Rodgers on form as Green Bay Packers sweep aside Detroit Lions

Aaron Rodgers bounced back from a torrid first game of the season to throw four touchdowns in a 35-17 win for the Green Bay Packers over the Detroit Lions. The Packers lost 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints the week prior, though quarterback Rodgers opened well on Monday with his first passing TD of the season early in the first quarter.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Lions#American Football
CBS Sports

Packers vs. Lions player props, Monday Night Football picks: Aaron Rodgers over 277.5 passing yards

What better way for the Green Bay Packers to prove that last week's decisive loss to New Orleans was a fluke than responding with a strong performance on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers and company have a chance to do that at home against Detroit on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET. Packers fans watched as Rodgers threw for just 133 yards and two interceptions in his 2021 debut against the Saints. His follow-up performance is the focus of numerous NFL prop bets at Caesars Sportsbook. Which other Packers vs. Lions props should you consider as you place your NFL bets for Monday Night Football?
NFL
The Grand Rapids Press

Lions grades: Offense goes missing late as defense gets torched by Packers’ Aaron Rodgers-Aaron Jones

The Detroit Lions lost 35-17 to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football to fall to 0-2 to start the year. See below for MLive’s grades from the team’s Week 2 loss:. Quarterbacks: Things started so well for Jared Goff, then went sour nearly just as quickly. Goff and the Lions went into halftime leading 17-14. He had completed 13 of 16 passes for 137 yards with two touchdowns. Things were looking efficient, and Goff’s arm was looking consistent, dropping beautiful throws on a 46-yarder for Quintez Cephus and on the 8-yard touchdown to T.J. Hockenson. The second half was a much different story, with Goff losing one of two fumbles, throwing an ugly interception under duress to put the game on ice. The Lions were kept off the scoreboard across the final two quarters, losing 35-17 in the process. Goff completed 13 of 20 passes for 109 yards with an interception and those two fumbles in the second half. He was a little more aggressive throwing it downfield, ranking in the middle of the pack of quarterbacks with 7.0 intended air yards per throw. The turnovers are brutal, and Goff has to stop with the trying too hard interceptions, but there were positive takeaways in this one. The chemistry with Hockenson is strong, and there looks to be something with second-year pro Quintez Cephus. Grade: C.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Blunt Message Following Monday Night Win

It has been a tale of two weeks for the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers and his team bounced back from a horrid Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, to handle NFC North rival Detroit Lions. It wasn’t all pretty for the Packers. Detroit took a 17-14 lead...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CalSportsReport

Cal in NFL: Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff Both Impressive, but Packers Win

Former Cal quarterback Jared Goff put up impressive numbers for the Lions on Monday night, but he could not keep up with the ex-Golden Bears quarterback on the other team. Aaron Rodgers bounced back from one of the worst performances in his career with an outstanding showing while leading his Packers to a 35-17 victory over Detroit at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, coach Matt LaFleur talk upcoming Detroit Lions matchup

It will be a pivotal divisional matchup on Monday Night Football, as the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. “A couple long last names,” he said. “I do have some familiarity with some of those guys, played against them last year,” Rodgers told Green Bay reporters. “I think the scheme is one that can help them. They do play similar coverages to the Saints with (Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator). But I think they’re improving guys. I thought they did a nice job last year of getting better, being kind of thrust into the situation and last year they just played a bunch of man to kind of see what they had.”
NFL
chatsports.com

Aaron Jones scores four TDs as Rodgers, Packers pull away from Lions

GREEN BAY, WIS. — Aaron Jones caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score, and the Green Bay Packers had a welcome return to normal after an embarrassing opening-week loss, beating the Detroit Lions 35-17 Monday night. Green Bay (1-1) won its ninth straight...
NFL
WISN

Aaron Rodgers avenges poor Week 1 performance with MNF win

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers avenged his Week 1 loss with a win against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. The Packers won 35-17 at Lambeau Field. Green Bay did not have a good start to the game. Lions receiver Quintez Cephus, a Wisconsin...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers sure seemed motivated in 4-touchdown performance against the Lions

There’s been a lot of strong chatter all week long about how Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have a strong work ethic, doesn’t seem to care anymore, and seems fairly unmotivated in general. Whether he was listening to that chatter or not, Rodgers made it pretty clear in his four-touchdown performance on Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions that whatever problems the Packers might have, he’s not really one of them.
NFL
On3.com

Aaron Rodgers fires back at critics after Packers defeat Lions

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired back at his critics following the Packers’ decisive, 35-17, victory over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, and the veteran quarterback had every reason to be excited after his bounce-back performance. The Packers in Week 1 had maybe the worst offense across the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy