If you’re sitting in a rented home right now, the numbers won’t make for reassuring reading.We already know that homeowners come out of the great property game far better off than renters in the long run. But even short term, the latest flurry of figures shows just how precarious tenants’ immediate financial circumstances are compared with their homeowning peers. Just one in five private renters believes their finances are in good shape. Twice as many people with a mortgage think the same thing.A third of renters wouldn’t last a month on whatever savings they have, compared with only one in...

HOUSING ・ 2 DAYS AGO