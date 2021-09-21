CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hong Kong’s new, patriots-only governance to prioritise housing issues – Lam

By Syndicated Content
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) -Solving Hong Kong’s shortage of housing and increasing land supply will be key priorities for authorities under the new, “patriots only” political system imposed by Beijing, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday. Lam’s remarks come after Reuters reported last week that Chinese officials have told Hong...

