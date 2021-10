Rotary Club of Los Alamos President Oliver Morris, left, presents Rotary Past President Phil Dabney with his fourth Paul Harris Fellow pin at a recent meeting of the Club. The Paul Harris Fellow pin acknowledges the generosity of Rotarians and Rotary supporters. The round gold pin features a profile of Rotary founder Paul Harris. Gemstones are added to the pin each time a Rotarian or a friend of Rotary donates $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation. The donations support focus areas in basic education and literacy; clean water and sanitation; disease prevention (especially the eradication of polio); economic development; maternal and child health; conflict resolution and peace initiatives; and support of the environment. Current initiatives have addressed needs created by COVID-19. The Rotary Club of Los Alamos meets in person, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays in the Community Room at Cottonwood on the Greens at the Los Alamos County Golf Course. A Zoom option is available by contacting Rotary Club Vice President Linda Hull at 505.662.7950. Hull also is happy to provide information about the Club and its humanitarian service. Photo by Linda Hull.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 8 DAYS AGO