CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Peter Rhodes on phone scams, unpredictable medicines and a celebration of the absurd

By Peter Rhodes
Shropshire Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter last week's gripping item on the Lake District's Derwent Pencil Museum, a reader tells me that no visitor to Devon should miss seeing Yelverton paperweight museum. Although he admits he has missed it several times. Phone users are being warned of a new breed of ultra-convincing scams. That'll make...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The ‘bright and beautiful’ woman who was a ‘shining example’: Who was Sarah Everard?

A Metropolitan Police officer is to be sentenced over the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old London marketing executive whose body was found in a Kent woodland more than a week after she first went missing.PC Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to Ms Everard’s rape and kidnap in June before admitting to her murder a month later while locked up at Belmarsh high-security jail.After Ms Everard’s body was identified, her family issued a statement, describing her as a “shining example”. They said: “Sarah was bright and beautiful – a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Peter Rhodes on resilience, norovirus and painting the faces of criminals

After 9/11, “resilience” was the watchword. All over Britain, resilience officers were appointed with the brief, from a typical advert, “to assess, anticipate, prevent, prepare, respond and recover from threats to public safety, through arrangements for civil contingencies, consequence management for situations including acts of terrorism, natural disasters and major transport or industrial accidents.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJBF

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman

LONDON (AP) — A serving London police officer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman he tricked into his car using his police identification and COVID-19 laws. Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of falsely arresting 33-year-old Sarah Everard for violating lockdown […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Lock
Person
Benedict Wong
Shropshire Star

Sarah Everard death made Police Federation chair ‘sick to stomach’

High profile figures have started reacting to the case after Couzens was sentenced to a whole life term. The National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales has said the killing of Sarah Everard made him feel “sick to the stomach”. John Apter said Wayne Couzens had “brought...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Wayne Couzens has ‘brought shame on the Met’, commissioner says

Dame Cressida Dick said that the murder of Sarah Everard by an officer staging a false arrest had damaged ‘a precious bond of trust’. The Metropolitan Police Commissioner has said Sarah Everard’s murder has brought “shame” on the force, admitting: “A precious bond of trust has been damaged.”. Dame Cressida...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Peter Rhodes on cervixes, Armageddon and some sheep who were not at all sheepish

Read the latest column from Peter Rhodes. It is reported that if farm animals cannot be slaughtered, they might be culled. How will they know the difference?. Talking of farm animals, I was going to write a piece in defence of sheep in the sheepdog trials on Countryfile (BBC1). They must surely suffer some stress from being harried by a pair of wild-eyed slavering collies. But on this occasion, they needed no defending. These sheep stood their ground. One brave ewe even charged at the dogs. You got the impression, from the dark muttering among the humans, that the sheep were cheating.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Derwent Pencil Museum#Indian#Latin#Iplayer#Radio 4
Shropshire Star

Peter Rhodes on subsidies, birthrates and changing faces in middle-age

I had to smile at the vehemence of one BBC reporter trying to establish whether Britain's hard-pressed carbon-dioxide plants might be offered state support to keep the gas flowing. She almost spat out the hated word “subsidy.” Which is rich, given that each and every year, without having to supply any quality audit or proof of value, the BBC gets a subsidy of about £4,000 million from the public purse. Pot, kettle.
U.K.
The Independent

Woman denies killing 67-year-old Londoner and dumping headless body 250 miles away

A woman has pleaded not guilty to killing a 67-year-old female and dumping her headless body in Devon.Mee Kuen Chong, 67, was reported missing from her home in Wembley, north London, on 11 June. Just over two weeks later, her decapitated body was discovered near to the town of Salcombe in Devon on 27 June.On Tuesday, her alleged killer, Jemma Mitchell, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing. The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Ms Chong at some point between 10 and 27 June this year.A provisional four-week trial has been set for next year by Judge Anthony Leonard QC.Meanwhile a further hearing has been set for 23 December this year, which the defendant is due to attend via video link.The defendant, who hails from Brondesbury Park, Brent, northwest London, was remanded into custody.Ms Chong, who was known to friends as Deborah, originally came from Malaysia but moved to the Wembley area of London in 2004.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Shropshire Star

TV presenter hurt during science programme waits for damages ruling

Jeremy Stansfield was injured while carrying out crash tests in a specially designed rig during the BBC programme Bang Goes The Theory. A television presenter who became embroiled in a High Court damages fight with the BBC after getting hurt while playing the role of a “crash test dummy” during a science programme is waiting for a judge’s ruling.
SCIENCE
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
POTUS
BBC

Man, 80, accused of modern slavery dies before trial

A 80-year-old man has died awaiting his trial for exploiting a man found living in a garden shed in Cumbria. Peter Swailes senior and his son, 55-year-old Peter Swailes junior, both denied modern slavery offences ahead of their trial in January 2022. Their alleged victim, in his 50s, was discovered...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy