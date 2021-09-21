Aiden McGeady opens up on injury setback and how it impacted his start to the season at Sunderland
The 35-year-old missed a large part of pre-season following the setback but has started every league match for the Black Cats this term. When asked by the Echo if he’s fully recovered from the issue and how much it set him back, McGeady replied: “It set me back a bit because I missed a good bit of pre-season and three or four games and then was probably playing catch up.www.sunderlandecho.com
Comments / 0