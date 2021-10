The Government has formed a new hospitality council to help guide the recovery of the sector after the heavy toll of the pandemic.Business minister Paul Scully has announced the members of the group, comprising industry leaders including the bosses of Nando’s, Greene King and Starbucks It comes as hospitality firms continue to be hampered by footfall below pre-pandemic levels and the financial impact of loans and using cash reserves to survive the pandemic.The 22-member Hospitality Sector Council will oversee actions related to the 22 commitments which form the hospitality strategy launched by the Government earlier in the year.We now need...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO