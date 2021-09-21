Fantasy basketball – Major changes at the top of draft make this the most interesting season in years
The storylines this season are almost endless. Giannis Antetokounmpo is on a career path rivaling the best players in NBA history, including both “His Airness” as well as “King James,” yet somehow no one seems to realize it. I’ve been predicting and noting his progress for years, but the majority of the basketball world still makes cases against him even being the best player of the current generation. It’s uncanny. He’s like the Keyser Söze of NBA superstars.blackchronicle.com
