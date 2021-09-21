CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers

Cover picture for the articleSalvador Perez set a major league record for homers in a season by a primary catcher as the visiting Kansas City Royals cruised over the Cleveland Indians 7-2 on Monday in the first game of a doubleheader. Perez’s towering, two-run blast in the fifth inning was his 46th homer of...

Sports Illustrated

Salvador Perez's Career Year Bucks Trend for Aging Catchers

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. When Salvador Perez signed his $82 million, four-year contract extension with the Royals back in March, it was easy to believe that we had already seen the best of his baseball career. That is not to say that the extension was unreasonable or that there was no hope of continued solid play from Perez. It is only to say that catching is often terribly grueling, and there is an assumption for the sad, uncompromising bend of that aging curve, and Perez was about to turn 31. There is a script for how a catcher’s career should go after this point. And even if it goes slowly—gently—it almost only ever goes downward.
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Blasts 45th homer of the season

Perez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 7-2 loss to Oakland. Perez served as the DH for Thursday's matinee and supplied the only runs on the day for the Royals, taking Oakland starter Paul Blackburn deep in the first inning. It was the 45th homer of the season for Perez, moving him into a tie with Vladimir Guerrero for the major-league lead. Perez has gone yard in three consecutive games, going 6-for-13 at the plate during that stretch. He's hitting .300/.348/.650 with seven homers and 18 RBI since the start of September.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Royals' Perez ties Bench's HR mark with 45th in loss to A's

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Salvador Perez tied Johnny Bench’s record for homers in a season by a catcher with his 45th, but Chad Pinder’s two-run single spurred a third-inning rally and the Oakland Athletics held off the Kansas City Royals 7-2 Thursday. Perez hit a two-run homer in...
KSNT

Perez breaks record for home runs by a catcher

KANSAS CITY (KSNT)- Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run of the season Monday afternoon, passing Jonny Bench for the most home runs by a primary catcher in a single season. Perez had tied Bench’s record on Thursday, Sept. 16 and now takes sole possession of the record. The record requires a player to play at least 75% of their games in the season at catcher.
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Shane Baz impresses in debut, Salvador Perez breaks catcher HR record, players to add

Happy Tuesday everyone! Dan Schneier here taking over for Frank for the morning. We're down to the final two weeks of the MLB season and some of you are competing in your championship week matchup for most H2H leagues. For those of you in the Roto scoring formats, every at bat and every pitch still matters. On Monday, we saw the debut of the most dominant minor-league pitcher of the 2021 season, and despite Scott White's previous skepticism, Rays prospect Shane Baz did not disappoint. But more on that below.
610 Sports Radio

Salvador Perez: Cleveland fan sought $10K for record-breaking HR ball

Last week, we were treated to a heartwarming story — thanks to our colleagues at 670 The Score in Chicago — about a fan who was the lucky recipient of Roquan Smith's pick-six football after the linebacker tossed it in the stands. After Smith said in the press conference that he wished he would have held on to it, seeing as it was his first interception returned for a touchdown in his career, the fan insisted on giving the ball back and everyone lived happily ever after.
