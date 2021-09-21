Classic Jags | Jaguars vs. Cardinals 05'

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Who is the better back: Hyde or Robinson? Do you think that Hyde should get more of the carries?. This apparently is a hot-button issue for many Jaguars fans, with many O-Zone readers in recent weeks seemingly upset about running back Carlos Hyde getting any carries at the expense of running back James Robinson. The reality is Hyde has run well this season. I would consider Robinson the better of the two at this stage of their careers, and he appears to have been the better back so far this season. But Hyde absolutely should be getting some carries, and Sunday's workload of Hyde getting eight carries (for 44 yards) and Robinson getting 15 carries (for 88 yards) felt about right.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO