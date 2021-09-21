Classic Jags | Jaguars vs. Cardinals 05'

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Please, please Jaguar coaches: Don't start throwing these four-yard, rinky-dink passes that we are so used to seeing. I have been waiting a long time to see somebody actually throw downfield and try to make something happen. Lawrence is a breath of fresh air. If his receivers ever figure out how to get open, those interceptions will turn into touchdowns. Keep it up, Trevor. One more thing. Please don't make him into a pocket quarterback. Let him run around a little bit and create some plays.
