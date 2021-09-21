CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer COVID vaccine safe for 5- to 11-year-olds, data shows

By Karen Mansfield
Observer-Reporter
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer and BioNTech said Monday that data show the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11. “We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population, subject to regulatory authorization, especially as we track the spread of the delta variant and the substantial threat it poses to children,” Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. “Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240% in the U.S. – underscoring the public health need for vaccination.”

