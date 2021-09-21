CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City Mountain Resort to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOMFIELD, Colorado, Sept. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Mountain Resort will require COVID-19 vaccines for employees, it was announced Monday. “Vail Resorts today announced its Winter Operating Plan for the 2021-22 ski and ride season across its 34 North American resorts, centered on its commitment to safety and the guest experience,” said a news release. “The protocols were shared in a letter to guests Monday, and focus on the spaces most prone to transmission — those located indoors.”

