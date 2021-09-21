Richmond earns medalist honors as Geneva captures third straight CVC Valley title

CONCORD TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula County boys golf teams came through with convincing performances at Quail Hollow Country Club on Monday. Three county teams finished in the top four of the Chagrin Valley Conference Valley division tournament.

Geneva, led by Ayden Richmond, won the event with a score of 360. Edgewood finished second at 381 followed by Cardinal (404), Lakeside (411), Berkshire (450) and Harvey (488).

Grand Valley’s Hagan Hejduk shot an 87 as the only representative for the Mustangs.

The Eagles’ victory marks the third consecutive CVC Valley boys golf title.

Richmond had the best round of the tournament, shooting an 80, on sides of 41-39-80. He scored 250 points to earn CVC MVP honors.

“Not everything was working [today] for me, but stayed patient and learned from my errors to finish strong,” Richmond said. “It’s awesome to say we are champions of the CVC again for the third straight year and I can’t wait for our team to try and qualify at sectionals.”

Richmond took second place in last season’s tournament with a 91, finishing behind Harvey’s Connor Hedrick.

Richmond continued his stellar season, also recording tournaments wins at the CVC Preseason, Karl Pearson and Ursuline Invitationals earlier.

“We’ve had a good run,” Eagles coach Zack Mansky said. “[Today] was a culmination of Ayden winning his second MVP award and [Kole] Opalko, [Hunter] Metz and [Connor] Anderson making first team CVC.”

Anderson had an 88 for sixth, while Opalko and Metz followed by Metz and Opalko each with 96.

Edgewood’s Mason Feather and Jimmy Johnston each shot an 86 to finish tied for second place in the individual standings.

“We got great play out of our Nos. 1 and 2,” Warriors coach Chris Juncker said. “As a team, we played well enough to come out second overall behind a tough Geneva team.”

Johnston placed second in the CVC with 242 points, followed by Feather at 236.

Also for the Warriors, Jared Schwotzer shot a 103 and Zach Millard checked in with a 106.

“Conditions were tough due to pace of play, but I thought everyone stayed focused for the most part and came through as a team,” Juncker said.

Jack Varckette shot a 96 (tied for seventh) to lead the Dragons. Zack Palmer followed with a 99, Ty Hamilton was third on the team with a 105 and Kam Crockett rounded out the Lakeside scoring with a 111.

Palmer paced the Dragons on the season with 205 points, good for ninth overall.

Hejduk finished tied for fourth individually with Cardinal’s Conner Callison at an 87.

The postseason is set to begin next week.

The sectional round is scheduled to begin Monday and run through Oct. 2.