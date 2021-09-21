Police Area Reports

¯ Tyree L. Holland, 24, of Jamestown was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at midnight Monday at 309 N. Main St. Officers responded to a report of four people fighting and tried to speak with a man who then ran away. The man, later reportedly identified as Holland, was caught a short distance away and allegedly had a bag with 4.9 ounces of cocaine. Holland was taken to the Jamestown City Jail until he could be arraigned.