Shreveport - The Centenary men's soccer team dropped a heartbreaking 1-0 decision to the UT Dallas Comets on Sunday evening in a non-conference match at Mayo Field. The Gents (3-2-1) and Comets (4-2-1) battled to a scoreless tie for nearly 88 minutes until the Comets' Nahome Abraham found the net for an unassisted score at the 87:28 mark for a 1-0 lead. Centenary suffered its first home loss of the season and only lost for the fifth time in its last 22 matches as the Gents are an impressive 14-5-3 in that span. The Gents have also allowed one goal or less in nine-consecutive matches dating back to last season. The Gents recorded a 2-1 victory on Friday night over the Belhaven University Blazers.

12 DAYS AGO