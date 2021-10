We had such a great time during Yoga in the Park this summer, we decided to add a fall date! Come in your cozy sweatshirts and leggings to relax and de-stress with us while enjoying the fall colors in the park. Class will be instructed by Daina Lewis, who has taught yoga for the past 12 years and creator of Yoga with Daina Marie. This program is free and open to all ages and skill levels. Please bring your own mat, towel, or blanket.

MOLINE, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO