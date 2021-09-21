Buckhannon-Upshur golf wins Big 10 Conference Championship

FAIRMONT — Twelve teams congregated at Bel Meadows Golf Course on Monday morning, as every Big 10 Conference school put forward four golfers to compete for the crown of conference champion.

After the scores were all tallied, Buckhannon-Upshur emerged with the lowest score, putting together a 255 among their four competitors. Buckhannon-Upshur had more still to celebrate on Monday, as their coach, Jason Westfall, was named coach of the year, and Evan Coffman — who shot 83 to lead his team at the championship — was named player of the year.

North Marion’s second place finish was paced by Dylan Runner, who shot the lowest of all competitors Monday, at an 82. Evan Hall was next, as the senior shot 89. Will Lemasters shot 91 and Michael Tarley shot 94 to round out the unit.

After the match, Runner was pleased with his performance, but still saw ways he could have performed better.

“The day went really well for the most part,” Runner said. “I was grinding out everything, if I hit one badly, made up for it on the next shot. I had a couple bad shots at the most inopportune times, that really put a damper on my day, otherwise I think it would’ve went a little bit better. But overall I’m pleased with how the day went.”

Runner and Huskies’ coach, Chance Hearn, were both unsatisfied with the second-place effort.

“Not very well, not good enough,” Hearn said of his team’s day.

“We’ve played harder courses this year, faster greens. We were prepared to play tournament golf and we didn’t get it done today.”

Fairmont Senior placed fifth on the leaderboards, as both Logan Huffman and Landen Barkley shot 88, Caden Musgrove shot 97, and Tristan Wolford shot 112. Multiple coaches and players made note of the fast greens and difficulty of the course, something that Fairmont Senior head coach Luke Corley noticed as well.

“We had two scores in the 80’s, I think for the most part we could’ve went a little bit lower with that but the course was playing tough today,” Corley said. “The goal was to have three players in the 80’s, but we got two of the three, so we’re not that far off going into next week. But we still got to get back to the drawing board, improve on a couple things to get them down into the low 80’s next week.”

East Fairmont rounded off the Marion County teams, finishing eighth among the field. Tanner Bartholow was best on the Bees, as he shot 97. Jacob Laya shot 99, Traijon Cather shot 106 and Blake Hunt shot 111.

After their rounds were finished, East Fairmont head coach Bill Malone talked about the difficulties his team had.

“It was a tough day,” Malone said. “We didn’t play up to our potential, and we just got to wait and come back, hopefully play better tomorrow. That’s all.”

As Malone and Corley alluded, the conference championship is far from the end of the golf season for these teams. The Marion County Championship is set for Tuesday at the Fairmont Field Club at 4 p.m., and North Marion, East Fairmont, and Fairmont Senior will all be in action at Green Hills next Monday for the start of regionals.

The complete results

Buckhannon-Upshur: 255

North Marion: 262

Bridgeport: 264

Phillip Barbour: 270

Fairmont Senior: 273

Lincoln: 281

Grafton: 296

East Fairmont: 302

Elkins: 308

Lewis County: 336

Robert C Byrd: 369

Liberty: Non-Qualifying