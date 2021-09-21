Michael Cheeney WESTMINSTER, Vt. — Michael Cheeney, 63, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his brother’s home in Westminster, Vermont. He was born Feb. 25, 1958, the son of Joseph and Marjorie Cheeney. He graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School in 1976. He is survived by four brothers, Freddie, Bruce, David and Steve; a son, Bryan; and a grandson, Devyn. Mike worked at C&S Wholesalers in Brattleboro for 27 years and held many positions. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson. Calling hours will be at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home on Friday evening, Sept. 24, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m.