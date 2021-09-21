CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Argus: Move the needle

 10 days ago

A report last week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that food insecurity in the United States last year remained level compared to pre-pandemic numbers. According to “Household Food Security in the United States in 2020,” 89.5% of U.S. households were food secure last year. The remaining 10.5% (13.8 million households) were food insecure. Food-insecure households (those with low and very low food security) had difficulty at some time during the year providing enough food for all their members because of a lack of resources. The 2020 prevalence of food insecurity was unchanged from 10.5% in 2019.

