CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Vaccine mandates a hot-button issue

By Lisa Rathke THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Eagle Times
 10 days ago

Here are the latest developments regarding the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic:. Vaccinations will be a hot topic when New Hampshire lawmakers return to the Statehouse in January. Friday was the deadline for House lawmakers to file the titles of bills they are drafting for the upcoming session. Nineteen of them...

www.eagletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdac.com

Bill Legalizes Recreational Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – Two Allegheny County lawmakers unveiled new legislation to decriminalize, regulate, and tax adult-use, recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. Reps. Jake Wheatley and Dan Frankel announced House Bill 2050 which would make it legal for anyone 21 and older to purchase and consume recreational marijuana. It would also establish multiple grant programs that would benefit small, minority, and women-owned businesses funded by revenue collected from a marijuana sales tax. Rep. Frankel, the Democrat Chair of the House Health Committee, said failed policies of the past have resulted in the worst of all possible worlds: insufficient protection of the public health, aggressive enforcement that disproportionately harms communities of color, and zero revenue for the Commonwealth. He added with this legislation, PA can reap the benefits of a fact-based approach to regulating the cultivation, commerce, and use of marijuana for adults over 21 years old.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Big Country News

Idaho Leaders Send Letter to Biden Detailing Issues With Federal Vaccine Mandate, Threaten Biden With Legal Action if Not Rescinded

BOISE - On Friday, September 17, 2021, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder, and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden detailing what they described as "flaws" with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Russell
Person
Sean Brown
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Gov Murphy Issues Vaccine, Mask Mandates in Child Care Facilities

Governor Phil Murphy announced at his Monday press briefing that he is mandating all child care workers and facility employees in child care settings to be fully vaccinated by November 1st or face regular weekly testing. Additionally, effective September 24th, all employees, students and children in a child care age...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Eagle Times

Vaccine booster shots begin

Here are the latest developments regarding the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic:. A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit challenging a decision by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s administration to end unemployment benefits under the federal CARES Act early, saying the claims are based on flawed interpretations of state law. The pandemic-related...
HEALTH
The Eagle Times

In Vt., COVID treatment coverage continues

While the insurance companies in some states are no longer paying for COVID treatment without a co-pay for customers, Vermont still requires the companies pay for treatment and testing at no charge. An article published in The Washington Post on Sept. 18 stated many insurers were restoring co-pays and deductibles...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Mental Health#Statehouse#House#Covid#Vermont Legal Aid#The Health Department
CBS Philly

Mask Opt-Out Bill For Students Clears Pennsylvania Senate Committee

HARRISBURG (AP) — A bill that would allow parents in Pennsylvania to exempt their children from wearing a mask at school cleared a state Senate committee on Tuesday as Republican lawmakers started making good on their pledge to counter the governor’s statewide mask mandate. The legislation would hand the ultimate decision on masking at school to parents and guardians, allowing them to overrule any face-covering mandate imposed by the state Department of Health, a local health department or a school board. The Senate Education Committee approved the bill on a party-line vote. It requires passage by the full Senate and the House...
EDUCATION
The Eagle Times

For some nursing students, vaccine mandate is a deal breaker

As the state prepares to hire a recruiting firm to bring desperately needed health care workers to New Hampshire, some nursing students with safety concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine are leaving their nursing programs over vaccine mandates. A new state law prohibits most of their colleges from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine, but their clinical sites can – and most will have to under the new Biden administration vaccine mandate for health care settings.
EDUCATION
The Eagle Times

Sen. Maggie Hassan: Vaccines protect our economy, health

During the last 18 months, Americans have confronted the global pandemic and corresponding economic crisis with ingenuity and innovation. And now, because scientists worked around the clock to build on years of research, we have safe, effective and free vaccines that can kickstart our economy and get us to the other side of this pandemic once and for all.
U.S. POLITICS
delawarebusinessnow.com

Carney issues Covid vaccination or weekly test mandate for teachers, staff

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health and the Delaware Department of Education announced on Tuesday that educators, school staff, contractors, and volunteers who work in K-12 public and private schools must be vaccinated for Covid-19 or undergo weekly testing. The requirement, which will be formally issued by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Eagle Times

Vermont AOE works on COVID testing program

Here are the latest developments regarding the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic:. New HampshireAngry opponents of the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate forced the postponement of Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting, further delaying a vote on $27 million in federal aid to boost New Hampshire’s vaccination efforts. The Republican-controlled council, a five-member...
EDUCATION
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy