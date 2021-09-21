CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

NSU golf struggles at Muskogee GC

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 10 days ago

Northeastern State is in seventh place after two rounds of the 23rd Annual NSU Men’s Golf Classic Monday, carding a two-over-par 570 (288-282) in the 18-team field at the Muskogee Golf Club. Carlos Gomez again led the RiverHawks and is tied for sixth place overall. He sits at four-under-par after...

