Sitting Here Wondering: Newport, Bellows Falls remain unbeaten

What would happen if Newport played Bellows Falls?. In the old days, Larry Carle and Bis Bisbee usually scrimmaged in the pre-season and both coaches told me numerous times how perfect the match-up was to prepare for the season. Right now my mind drifts to wondering if either team would throw a pass in my imaginative game? For old timers forget Woody Hayes three yards and a cloud of dust, these present day teams chew up way better than three yards a carry.