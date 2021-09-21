Charles Bush SOUTH ACWORTH — Charles “Charlie” Bush passed away in the comfort of his home on Sept. 15, 2021, at the age of 72, after scuffling with cancer. He was born Feb. 25, 1949, in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Harry and Marguerite (Sugrue) Bush. He attended Hamden High School in Hamden, Connecticut, and Quinnipiac University. He was married to Lorna Bush for 44 years, most of them spent in Acworth, where they raised many animals and saved even more. Charlie was the owner of Charles Bush Builder and enjoyed telling tales about the many projects he worked on during his long career. Following his retirement, Charlie and Lorna spent two years traveling in a camper and exploring State Parks from New York to Alabama, later returning to New Hampshire. Charlie would often say, “Did I tell you about the time?” as he launched into his story about a project gone wrong, eating a rattlesnake and often a tale of his wild younger days. You always let him finish, even if you have already heard the story; he enjoyed telling the story that much. Charlie was happiest on the water. He loved to boat, swim and especially, fly fish. He built several small boats during his lifetime and loved to float about fishing. He leaves behind his wife, Lorna, and dog, Buster; as well as his son, Casey Bush, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and stepson, Lance Cormier and his wife, Joni, of Walpole, New Hampshire. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren, Kaleb Bush, Kiley Bush, Caitlin Cormier, Jenna Cormier and Mitchell Cormier; great-granddaughter, Blake Williamson; and his siblings, Thomas Bush and wife Marion Bush and Carol Bush. He was predeceased by his parents. In keeping with Charlie’s wishes, there are no calling hours or religious services. The family will hold a celebration of life on Oct. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at 122 Upper Walpole Road in Walpole. Donations in Charlie’s memory can be made to Home Healthcare Hospice & Community Services.