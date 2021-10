The Green Bay Packers shut out the Detroit Lions in the second half while scoring three touchdowns of their own to win on Monday Night Football 35-17. Things got out to a rocky start when Kevin King got beat on a deep ball to set up a five-yard touchdown pass to Quintez Cephus from Jared Goff to make it 7-0. The Packers would answer right back with Aaron Rodgers finding Aaron Jones for the first of his four touchdown passes to tie the game. The two teams would trade touchdowns in the second quarter before the Lions hit a field goal with just seconds remaining to make it 17-14 at the break.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO